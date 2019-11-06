|
On Monday evening, November 5, 2019, Bret Wayne Mitchell passed away from this life to the next where he "will run and not be weary....walk and not be faint."
Born in Guymon, Oklahoma, on January 20, 1962, Bret was the fourth child of Duane and Yvonne Mitchell. He was born with a cleft lip and palate and spent his first two months in the hospital. He would later need eye surgery to correct crossed eyes and, due to a club foot, he also wore braces on his legs. In spite of his challenges, Bret began his formal education at Texhoma Elementary School. He also attended special education classes in Dumas, Texas, driven the 100 miles per day by his mom Yvonne. He continued his education at Stratford, Texas, and Edison School in Guymon, before finishing his last two years at Texhoma.
When Bret was 18, he moved to Garden City, Kansas. Under the direction of Southwest Development Services, he worked as a helper in the business office and later painted western belts manufactured by the special need students at SDSI. Bret resided, at what became known as Summit ResCare, in Garden City, Kansas for 39 years.
Bret was quite an entertaining character, keeping his family on their toes. At age 3 1/2, he taught himself to read by comparing the tv ads he heard to the ads he saw in the newspaper. His love of tv continued with his love of medical shows, his favorite being "Emergency." He caused quite an uproar at school when he decided to call 911 saying that his teacher was needing medical assistance. Bret's perfectly applied medical rhetoric got the ambulance to the school quickly. His teacher, however, was not experiencing any medical difficulties and was on playground duty when the fire truck, the ambulance and the police rolled up to the school. The teachers, administrators and emergency folks were not as impressed with the situation as the children were.
On the home front, Bret could also be quite entertaining such as the day he went next door to the Callaways to get help opening some green beans. When he was informed his mom had the same opener, he proceeded to go home and open all the cans in the pantry, which his mom found when she came home. His dad was also surprised to hear that when he left the house, Bret, with no driving experience, would get in the car and go backwards and forwards in the driveway.
Bret was also blessed with an incredible photographic memory, which sometimes got him into trouble. Helping in the SDSI office, he memorized personal, private information and would then go to his bedroom and duplicated the forms and information with his typewriters, which of course was against the rules. He could also remember telephone numbers which once resulted in 98 calls to the Grand Ole Opry when his parents gave him a phone, which he didn't keep for long.
During Bret's time in Garden City, he began using a walker and, eventually, a wheel chair. He continued enjoying his outings, including the great time he had at the zoo. He also enjoyed dances at the home, dancing in his wheelchair with the staff.
One of our fondest memories of Bret will always be his love for the Lord. He put his great memory to use by memorizing scripture. His favorite outing was attending church at Bible Christian Church. Although he loved country music, he especially loved the praise and worship service and listening to the preaching. As Cody Goodnight, his aid at Summit Rescare, explained to us, in spite of developing a stutter in recent years, which sometimes made him hard to understand, when he would sing, he had a beautiful, strong voice with no stuttering. His favorite song to sing was "Go Rest High On the Mountain," which Vince Gill wrote for his deceased brother. One verse and the chorus is as follows:
Oh how we cried the day you left us. We gathered round your grave to grieve.
I wish I could see the Angels faces when they hear your sweet voice sing.
Go rest high on that mountain, son, your work on earth is done.
Go to heaven a-shoutin', love for the Father and Son.
Bret was proceeded in death by Grandmother, Kate Marshall; Grandparents, Leland and Dortha Daniel, and nephew Kendall Ryan Harland.
He is survived by his parents, Duane and Yvonne Mitchell; his sister and her husband, Carmen and Kenny Harland and their family, daughter Ashley Lanman and her husband, Kenny, and their children, Kendall and Kellen, son, Zach and his wife Ashley; his brother Tommy and his wife, Cathy and their children, son Brady and wife Kristi and their children, Trent and Allie, son Jamey and his wife Chelsey, and their children, Emma and Maddie; his brother Bob and his children, son Bryce and wife Raquel and their children Jaxon and Calvin, son Ben and wife Kati, and their children Mason and Breelyn.
Bret's family would like to thank the workers for the care he received at Summit Rescare, with a very special thank you to Cody, his aid. Also, a special thank you to all our family and friends who played a part in Bret's amazing life.
We are comforted by a son sung by Sandi Patti:
The angel will sound, the shout of His coming,
And the sleeping shall rise, from their slumbering place.
And those who remain, shall be changed in a moment,
And we shall behold him, then face to face.
We are leaving Bret peacefully in his Father's arms until our wonderful reunion!
Services will be Saturday morning, November 9th, at 11:00 AM at First Christian Church, 120 S 3rd Street, Texhoma, with Pastor Matt Maples, officiating. Cremation and services are entrusted to Henson-Novak Funeral Directors.
Memorials may be given and designated to Summit ResCare, Bret Mitchell Memorial Fund, and will be used for handicap accessible facility improvements. Memorials will be accepted at Henson-Novak Funeral Directors, P.O. Box 1306, Guymon, OK 73942.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Nov. 7, 2019