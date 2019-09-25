Home

1944 - 2019
Buddy Reynolds Obituary
Buddy Reynolds, 75, of Hooker, Oklahoma passed way September 3, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas.
Buddy was born in Moscow KS on May 14th, 1944, the son of Floyd James and Ida Ellen Reynolds.
He met the love of his life, Margaret Faye Raff, on November 22nd, 1963 and married her on June 27th, 1964.
A natural talent for operating heavy equipment of all shapes and sizes led him to a long career as a cat skinner in the oilfields of Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. Buddy loved his work, the outdoors, and his family.
A charming, agreeable man with a huge heart and infectious laugh, Buddy loved telling stories. When someone needed help, Buddy was always willing to pitch in and lend a hand.
He dearly loved dogs (and a couple of cats). His family and friends will greatly miss his wry sense of humor and flatlander wisdom.
Services will be held at the Hooker Cemetery on Saturday, September 28th at 10:00AM directed by Roberts Brothers Funeral Home in Hooker, Oklahoma.
Condolences may be left at www.robertsbrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Sept. 26, 2019
