Carla Diane (Hall) Nelson, 59, Guymon resident passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo.
The daughter of Carl and Margaret Hall, Carla was born June 29, 1960 in Elkhart, Kansas. She attended school in Sylvia and Elkhart, Kansas, graduating from Elkhart High School. She also attended Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Goodwell.
Carla and Monty Nelson were united in marriage on June 15, 1995 in Taos, New Mexico. She had been a resident of Guymon for over 30 years and had taught at Northridge Christian School for several years. Carla loved children and took care of many little ones in her lifetime. She had also operated a small daycare in her home and loved it!
Carla attended the Sunset Lane Baptist Church in Guymon. She loved Jesus and spoke often of her strong beliefs. She was also an active member of the Point Rock Riders club.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Hall and niece and nephew, Maggie and Carl Hall.
Survivors include her husband, Monty Nelson of the home; her son, Erick Nelson and wife, Kristie; her daughter, Amy Nelson
of Jacksonville, Florida; two grandsons: Payton Roybal and Rylee Nelson; and a great granddaughter, Hagen McCray Roybal all
of Guymon. Carla is also survived by her parents: Carl and Margaret Hall of Elkhart, Kansas and her four siblings and their families: Donna Heincker of Spring Hill, Kansas, Sam Hall of Liberal, Kansas, Tom Hall of Sylvia, Kansas and Patrick Hall of Topeka, Kansas.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday morning, November 19th at 11:00 a.m. at the Sunset Lane Baptist Church with
Pastor David Moore officiating. Interment will follow at the Elmhurst Cemetery in Guymon. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.
Memorials in memory of Carla can be made to Kid's Inc. or to the Point Rock Riders. Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch
– Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942. Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Nov. 16, 2019