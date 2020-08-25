Carmelo Jauregui, 30, of Guymon, died Saturday afternoon, August 22, 2020 in Guymon.
The son of Carmelo and Oralia (Lazarin) Jauregui, he was born July 29, 1990 in Garden City, Kansas.
Carmelo moved to Guymon from Garden City in 2000. He attended the Guymon Schools system, graduating with the Class of 2009. Carmelo was employed as a mechanic with Western Equipment, and was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church.
Carmelo was married to Erika Carrillo on December 24, 2008. Survivors include his wife, Erika Carrillo of the home, two children: Joseph and Michael Jauregui of the home, his mother, Oralia Jauregui of Garden City, one sister, Dalia Jauregui and her husband, Oscar of Guymon and one brother, Andy Jauregui of Garden City.
Rosary services will be Wednesday evening, August 26th at 7:00 p.m. at the Bunch – Roberts Chapel.
Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday morning, August 27th at 10 :00 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Church with VeryRev. Christopher Brashears, celebrant. Interment will follow in the Elmhurst Cemetery, services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.
