Carmen Z. Costilla, 87, longtime Guymon resident, passed away Sunday morning, May 26, 2019 at the York Manor Nursing Center in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

The daughter of Antonio and Josepha (Espinoza) Zamora, she was born on May 1, 1932 in San Marcos, Texas.

Carmen was united in marriage to Raul T. Costilla on August 16, 1950 in Levelland, Texas. He preceded her in death on December 2, 2002.

The Costilla family moved to Guymon from Levelland in 1968. Carmen was a homemaker and active member of the St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raul Costilla; four children: Erma Gilbert, Maria Asmussen, Rudy Costilla, Jr. and Lydia Costilla; one brother, Antonio Zamora, Jr. and two sisters, Lupe DeLeon and Mary Gomez.

Survivors include three children: Andy Costilla of Borger, Texas, Cynthia Ikeler of Elkhart, Kansas and Daniela Scherder and husband, David of Bowling Green, Missouri. Survivors also include 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rosary services will be Thursday evening, May 30th at 7:00 p.m. at the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday afternoon, May 31st at 2:00 p.m. at the St. Peter's Catholic Church with Deacon Joe Cruz, celebrant. Interment will follow in the Elmhurst Cemetery. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.

The Costilla family request memorials be given to the . Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1112, Guymon, Oklahoma 73942.