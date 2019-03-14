Resources More Obituaries for Carol Neighbors Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carol Elizabeth (Black) Neighbors

1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers "Blessed" and "believe" were the two most often displayed words around the home of Carol Elizabeth Neighbors. Because of her belief in Jesus Christ and her overwhelming sense of His blessings on her life, she was determined to bless others, which she did well for her all too short 61 years of life. Her belief became sight on February 23 when she stepped into heaven.

Born in Guymon, OK on Nov. 15, 1957, to Harold and Leta (McDonald) Black, she grew up in the Oklahoma Panhandle and graduated as the choir sweetheart of the class of 1976 at Guymon High School. While attending Bartlesville Wesleyan College she met a Baptist youth minister, Scott Neighbors, who promptly fell in love with her and the two were married on September 2, 1977, beginning 41 years of marriage and ministry together in NE and Central Oklahoma. The biggest part, 20 years, were in the youth ministry at First Baptist Church of Pryor where they were blessed with the birth of a daughter, Megan Elizabeth, in 1981. Megan married Brian Poole also of Pryor and gave "Grammy Carol" her two precious grandsons, Silas and Gabe. The last 16 years she has been a member of FBC Skiatook where Scott serves as Executive Pastor/Worship Leader.

Carol's life and ministry touched literally thousands of people. She was Scott's right arm whether playing the keyboards, assisting him with marriage counseling, or helping him on mission trips. But she had her own ministry as well. She was "mom" to 25 years of youth groups, mentor to over 35 years of piano students and was a teacher of several generations of babies and toddlers through her work as a preschool teacher, parent educator and the "always on call" baby-sitter. Carol's motto, whether serving at home, ministering on a mission trip in Armenia or fighting through breast cancer, was always the same… "I just want God to receive the glory from this."

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Harold & Leta Black, her mother-in-law, Wanda Neighbors of Skiatook, one brother, Frank Black of Oberlin, Kansas, one sister-in-law, Sherry Black of Guymon, and one brother-in-law, Tim Neighbors of Skiatook. She is survived by her husband, Scott, of the home; daughter and son-in-law Megan and Brian Poole and grandsons Silas and Gabe Poole of Woodward, OK; one sister, Lois Parrish and husband Arlie of Stillwater; two brothers, David Black of Guymon, OK and Paul Black of Portland, Oregon and a host of other relatives, friends and in-laws who all love and will miss her greatly.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the First Baptist Church of Skiatook. Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Mar. 15, 2019