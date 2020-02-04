|
|
Carolyn Joyce Allard, 84, was born in the country outside Texhoma, Oklahoma on February 15th, 1935 to Ray and Ila Fry. She died on January 16th, 2020 at home in Texhoma, Oklahoma.
Joyce and Jr. were united in marriage on May 17th, 1965, in Clayton, New Mexico. Joyce was a longtime part owner of the Chevrolet and John Deere dealerships.
Joyce was very active in the community and extended a helping hand to those in need. She was active in the Parent Teacher Association and the Chamber of Commerce. She was also a member of the Rebecca's.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Ila Fry, her husband Jr. Allard, her brother Edward Ray Fry, and her daughter Tam Hansen.
She is survived by one brother Jack Fry of Texhoma, Oklahoma, one sister Gloria Bennett of Las Vegas, and seven children: Dallas (Dave) Harris of Avondale, Arizona, Billie Dawn (Ralph) Hyde of Texhoma, Oklahoma, Kevin Allard of Guymon, Oklahoma, Kenny Allard of Texhoma, Oklahoma, Starla (Bruce) Word of Arnett, Oklahoma, Cheri (James) Cummings of Shattuck, Oklahoma and Ward Allard of Texhoma, Oklahoma. She is also survived by 34 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by many,many friends.
Services will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at The First Christian Church in Texhoma, Oklahoma.
In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to Texhoma Cemetery Fund and/or Texhoma Meals on Wheels.
Friends and Family may sign the guestbook or leave an online condolence at www.hensonnovak.com
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Feb. 5, 2020