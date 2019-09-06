|
A Celebration of Life Service for Catherine Bailey age 99 of Wakita, formerly of Guymon will be 2:00 pm Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Ladusau-Evans Chapel with Rev. Scott French officiating. Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Monday September 9, 2019 in the Elmhurst Cemetery, Guymon, Ok under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home and the Henson-Novak Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the Henson-Novak Funeral Home, Guymon, OK.
Catherine was born October 7, 1919 in Gage, OK to Dave and Kate Davis Skulley and passed away September 3, 2019 in The Community Health Center of Wakita, 34 days short of her 100th birthday. She married Roy Vernon Bailey on August 2, 1938 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. To this union two children were born, a son David Bailey and daughter La Donna Petermann. She was an accomplished artist, seamstress and loved shopping. She spent many years following her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and Guymon First Baptist Church.
Catherine leaves behind her son David and wife Leslie Bailey of Medford and daughter LaDonna and husband Bill Petermann of Stillwater; 7 grandchildren: Terri and husband Charles Misak, Rondi and husband Scott French, Mike and wife Mendy Bailey, Christy and husband Clay Kelley, Kathy LuAnn and husband Eugene Durbin, Julie Petermann, and Lori and husband Shin Obata, 10 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and many special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Roy V. Bailey, sister Viola Miller, four brothers, Aubrey, Wilson, William and Randolf Skulley.
Memorials may be made to The Community Health Center of Wakita with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home serving as custodians of the funds.
Condolences may be made online and the service may be viewed online at www.ladusauevans.com .
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Sept. 7, 2019