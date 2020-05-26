Cecil Ray Wichert, 88, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020.
He was born December 14, 1931, in Adams, Oklahoma, the son of Jacob and Lula (Schroeder) Wichert. He was a 1951 graduate of Adams High School, Adams, Oklahoma. He received a Bachelor's Degree from the Panhandle State College in Goodwell, Oklahoma in 1958 and received his Master's Degree in Industrial Arts from the Emporia Teachers College in 1965. He served in United States Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant.
Cecil began his education career as a teacher and coach in Moscow, Kansas from 1958 until 1966 and later for Topeka West from 1966 until 1980. He also owned and operated Wichert Construction Inc. in Topeka from 1976 until 2002.
He was a member of the Wanamaker Woods Church of the Nazarene, Topeka and VFW Post No. 4606 of Lyndon, Kansas.
Cecil married Betty Kaye Martin on June 10, 1956 in Tyrone, OK. She survives in Topeka. Other survivors include three children, Sherri (Mark) Ziegler, Brookline, NH, Vonda (Steve) Brecheisen, Newton, KS and Charles Wichert, Topeka; four grandchildren, Matthew Wichert, Topeka, Chase (Lexie) Wichert, Broken Arrow, OK, Jessica (Ryan) Wheale, Pomona, KS and Jenna Ziegler, Norman, OK; three step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, Parker and Paylen Wichert, Dorian, Zoe and Abigail Wheale, Brecken and Raiden Wichert; eight step-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Chet (Carole) Wichert, Boulder, CO and Larry (Edie) Wichert, Holdenville, OK; and his sister, Marcella Frantz, Hillsboro, KS.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Harold Wichert and Wayne Wichert.
Cecil was a dedicated man of faith. He enjoyed spending time with family, sports, gardening, working in his wood shop and was a loyal Oklahoma Football fan.
A private funeral ceremony will be held at Wanamaker Woods Church of the Nazarene in Topeka. A live streaming and recording of the ceremony will be available at www.Naz.org. Please check back for this option. Interment with military honors will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Topeka. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Wanamaker Woods Church of the Nazarene, 3501 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka, KS 66610. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald from May 26 to May 27, 2020.