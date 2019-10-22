|
|
Chani Noelle Ferguson, 33, of Guymon, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at her home.
The daughter of Curtis and Nancy (Brown) Overton, she was born November 4, 1985 in Guymon.
Chani graduated from Texhoma High School with the Class of 2004. She was a member of the Methodist Church.
She was married to Trevor Ferguson, they have two children: Oakley & Kensi Ferguson.
She attended college and had worked as a pharmacy technician, and was currently employed by the Memorial Hospital of Texas County as a ER Admission Clerk.
She is survived by two children: Oakley and Kensi Ferguson of Amarillo, one brother, Cash Overton and wife, Joana of Texhoma, her special in-laws, Larry and Cindi January of Guymon, grandparents, Wayne and Nelli Overton and Jimmie Brown all of Hardesty, Oklahoma, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be conducted Thursday morning, October 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Bunch – Roberts Chapel with Rev. Odie Nunley officiating. Family inurnment will be in the Texhoma Cemetery. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.
Memorials in memory of Chani may be given to help with final expenses. Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1112, Guymon, Oklahoma 73942.
Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Oct. 22, 2019