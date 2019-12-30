|
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our dad, Dr. Christopher Bateman Slater. Known to many as "Dr. Chris", 59, passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 12, 2019.
Dr. Chris was born to his father and mother, Dr. Wesley and Nancy Slater, on October 19, 1960. He grew up on a farm that overlooked Keystone Lake with his sisters, Cindy and Robin, and brothers, Kim, Kevin and Wesley. This is where they had some of their best adventures together.
Absolutely inspired by his dad, who was an orthopedic surgeon in Tulsa, Dr. Chris aspired to follow his hero's footsteps. After graduating from Cleveland High School, Dr. Chris was accepted to Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, where he graduated in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry. Dr. Chris was accepted into Oklahoma State University's College of Osteopathic Medicine and graduated as a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine in 1988. The following year, Dr. Chris had an internship in general family practice at the Tulsa Regional Medical Center.
Following the advice of his father and Dr. Robert Pracht, Dr. Chris was inspired to start Slater Medical Arts Clinic in Guymon with his bride. For over 27 years, Dr. Chris dedicated his life to his practice and the community he served. Dr. Chris enjoyed teaching and acted as an OSU Health Science Adjunct and Clinical Assistant Professor for several years. The difference he made for his patients brought him so much joy. However, even with all of his success, he believed his daughters were his greatest accomplishments and loved them so much.
Dr. Chris had many hobbies, among them included fishing, boating, jet skiing, hunting, golfing, discussing flight and other random "Slater adventures." Some of our fondest memories with Dad were made on the farm our parents owned. This is where our dad taught us how to ride horses, make s'mores by the fire, work cattle, drive the tractor and many important life lessons. Everyone could always find Dr. Chris joking, smiling and laughing whether that was at home, his favorite restaurant or even at the hospital when he worked. He was incredibly smart and was always learning something new. We are all proud of him.
Dr. Chris joins some of his family in heaven: his dad, Dr. Wesley Richard Slater, his mom, Nancy "Windy" Bateman Slater, and his brother, Wesley "Spooker" Richard Slater II. He is a guardian angel to his daughters, Dr. Ashley Slater, DVM and Wendy (Slater) Dodson, his sisters, Robin McMullen and Cindy Hooper, and his brothers, Kim Slater and Kevin Slater, as well as so many others that he touched in his lifetime.
We honor our dad's wishes to celebrate his life without having memorial services. We ask that in lieu of flowers, we would love that you share your memories and pictures with our dad. These memories and pictures can be shared via email to [email protected]. Our dad touched so many lives, near and far. We know there are missing pieces to his story that we did not get to hear and that he would have loved to share with us. If you feel compelled to share a monetary gift, we ask that you donate to the to honor him and so that he may continue to touch the lives of other patients.
He is lovingly remembered by so many - his family, his friends and his patients. We miss you already.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Dec. 31, 2019