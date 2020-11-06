Corinne Bomgardner died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at her residence at the age of 94. She was born November 12, 1925 in Guymon, Oklahoma to Iris and George Davis. Early childhood was spent in Guymon, Bentonville, Arkansas, and Blackwell Oklahoma. The family returned to Guymon in 1940 where she graduated from High School in 1943. She was employed by the City National Bank of Guymon until 1946 when she and Warren Bomgardner were married and moved to Wichita, Kansas living there for several years. They lived on a ranch near Kenton, Oklahoma, and in Liberal, Kansas before moving to Lawton, Oklahoma in 1955.
She was employed by the City of Lawton in the water department for six years, for Lawton Urban Renewal Authority for five years before being appointed Municipal Court Clerk in 1974. She retired in 1990 after 16 years as MCC. After retirement she pursued her passion for sewing and started kids can sew classes where she taught her grandchildren and locals to sew. She received many ribbons for her entries to the County Fair. She also made and donated preemie clothes to Oklahoma City Children's Hospital.
She was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church serving as a volunteer where needed as well as on several committees. She was a former member of Lawton Craft, Arts and Hobbies Association serving as president and secretary for several terms, a former member of FCE, and a volunteer with the Crisis Center when it was established in Lawton. She also volunteered for The Muscular Dystrophy Association
.
Preceded in death by her parents George and Iris Davis, her brother, James Malcolm (infant), sister, Kathlyn Elaine (infant), brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Edith Davis, brother and sister-in-law, Floyd and Marie Davis, two sisters-in-law, Lois and Willene Davis, her daughter, Marjorie Claiborn and son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Rosia Bomgardner, and her great-grandchildren Hannah and Caleb.
Survivors Include: her brother Dwight Davis, her sister-in-law Winona Lawrence, her children Vivian Hunsinger, Joan Howell, R. Glenn Bomgardner and wife Debbie. grandchildren Becky and Rodney Moss; Marci and Andy Vanover; Eric French; Dwayne and Kim Howell; Jennifer and Billy Adkisson; Richard L. and Tonya Bomgardner; Bryan and Deanne Hunsinger; Clrissa and Louis Mireles; Glenda and Curtis (Shorty) Welch; Cherie and Wesley McCarty. Great grandchildren Joshua, Jason, Tyler, Kelsey, Lee, Isiah, Timberlee, Justina, Chayton, Chason, Dylan, Anthony, Joanie, Sherry, Kyle, Brooke, Kaeli, Austin, Yvonne, Katelynn, C.J., Shelbie, John, Cameron, and 22 great-great grandchildren, nieces Glenda, husband Daniel, Sharon, husband Max, nephew Robert, wife Beverly, Eric, wife Larinda and many great nieces and nephews. Extended family Roger and Jennifer, Linda and Roy, Rosemary and Scotty, Sherry and Eddie. Friends Corrine and Leland, Genevieve, Jo, Marylou, and Paula and church family.
We would like to say a special Thank you to CCMH Hospice for the exceptional care that was given to our mother and grandmother.
Funeral service for Corinne Bomgardner will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Janice Sharp and Chaplain Daniel Litchford officiating.
Burial will follow in Letitia Cemetery.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 pm Friday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com
or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.