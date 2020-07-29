Cynthia Kay Broadfoot, 65, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Edmond, Oklahoma.
She was born on March 16, 1955 in Guymon, Oklahoma, the daughter of Wesley Duland Wells and Anna Beatrice (Calvert) Wells.
Cynthia graduated from Liberal High School and went onto receive her Associates Degree from Seward County Community College in Liberal, Kansas. On October 15, 1977, Cynthia married the love of her life, Tim Broadfoot. She was a troop leader for the Girl Scouts as well as a preschool teacher.
Cynthia was the beloved mother of son, Ryan (Sarah) Broadfoot of Seiling, Oklahoma; and daughter, Leanna (Paul) Brixey of Chandler, Oklahoma.
She was the proud grandmother of eight grandchildren, Leila Aguilar, Brianna Glenn, Cadence Broadfoot, Hayden Broadfoot, Landon Brixey, Bryson Brixey, Madeline Brixey, Easton Brixey; and two great – grandchildren, Cameron Thompson and Harlow Hanna.
She is survived by her loving husband, Tim Broadfoot of Edmond, Oklahoma; father, Wesley Duland Wells of Liberal, Kansas; sisters, DyAnna Wells of Wichita, Kansas, Rebecca (Dean) Kenny of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Deborah Estes of Norman, Oklahoma, and Susan (Gene) Holder of Liberal, Kansas.
Cynthia is preceded in death by her daughter, Nicole Broadfoot; mother, Anna Beatrice Wells; brother, Wesley Wells; father and mother – in – law, Karl and Madeline Broadfoot; brother – in – law, Tony Broadfoot; grandparents, Roy and Eunice Broadfoot, Laura and Jack Pifer, Wesley and Martha Wells, C.J. and Ethel Calvert; aunts, Maybel Mitchell and Sandy Dayton; and uncle, Benny Broadfoot.
Visitation will be Friday, July 31, 2020, from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM at the Hornung Family Funeral Home, 1212 W. 2nd Street, in Liberal, Kansas. The Funeral Service will be Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 10:30 AM at the Faith Tabernacle Church, 514 N. Kansas Ave, in Liberal, Kansas with Pastor Rex Petty presiding. Burial to follow services at the Liberal Cemetery, 1900 W. 15th Street.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society
, in care of Hornung Family Funeral Home 1212 W. 2nd Liberal, KS 67901.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hornungfamilyfuneralhome.com