Dale Gene Hockett of Norman, Oklahoma entered into heaven to rejoice with our Lord and Savior on Monday, March 18, 2019. He was 83 years old and a long-time resident of Guymon. Dale was born to Sherman and Marie Hockett on July 16, 1935 in Drumright, Oklahoma. He is survived by his wife, Betty Hockett, son Chris Hockett and wife, Dawn of Glenpool, OK, son Dale Hockett, and daughter Pamela Foreman and husband, Michael of Norman, OK. He is also survived by a brother, Gary Hockett of Cushing, Oklahoma.

Dale and Betty were married May 27, 1954 and raised their family over the years beginning in Drumright and Guymon, OK. Upon Dale's retirement, they settled in Norman in 1998. Possessing a true servant's heart, Dale found his greatest joy in loving for his grandchildren including Brandon Hockett and wife, Toni of Keyes, OK, Blake Hockett and wife, Lisa of Omaha, NE. Chris Hockett Jr. of Sheridan, AR. Leroy Peratrovich III of Glenpool, OK, Kandace Brown and husband, John of Benton, AR. Jeromy Hockett and wife, Melissa of Albuquerque, NM, Sabre Tillotson and husband, Jacob of Norman, OK, and Benjamin Lewis, Haleigh Lewis, Spencer Lewis, all of Norman. Dale also enjoyed the blessings of 9 great grandchildren.

Dale began working at the young age of 14. It wasn't long before he was working alongside his dad at Cities Service Gas Company and later on as a proficient welder for Williams Natural Gas Company. While Dale was accomplished in the workforce, it was his love for people that was his greatest talent. Known for his ease in frequent conversations with even total strangers, Dale possessed a contagious smile and an entertaining sense of humor. He maintained a sweet spirit even when faced with illness and won the hearts of those around him. His family is stronger because of his constant witness of nurturing, love and faith.