Damon Curtis Baca, 57, of Guymon, passed away Saturday morning, July 6th, 2019 at the Healthcare Center in Borger, Texas.

The son of Juan Isidro "Johnny" and Marcelina Louise (Alvarez) Baca, he was born September 8, 1961 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The Baca family moved to Guymon from Oklahoma City in 1966.

Damon attended school in Guymon, graduating with the Class of 1979. He attended college in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. He was a lifelong Guymon resident and attended Connection Church. Damon was known as Guymon's computer repairman.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Johnny Baca and Marcelina Burkett.

Survivors include four siblings: Maria Dews of San Diego, California, Lisa Ortiz and husband, Ray of Guymon, Terri Cruz and husband, Danny of San Antonio, Texas, and Perry Baca also of San Antonio, Texas, seven nieces and nephews, and his step father, David Burkett.

Memorial services will be conducted Friday afternoon, July 12th at 2:00 p.m. at the Connection Church with Pastor Dallas McGlasson officiating. Family inurnment will be in the Elmhurst Cemetery. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.

Published in Guymon Daily Herald on July 9, 2019