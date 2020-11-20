1/1
Daniel Gene Romero
1963 - 2020
Daniel Gene Romero, 57, of Guymon, passed away Tuesday morning, November 17, 2020 at the home of his daughter.

The son of Gene and Cecila (Padilla) Romero, he was born May 22, 1963 in Dalhart, Texas. Daniel attended school in Guymon, graduating with the Class of 1982, and attended the Lutheran Church.

Daniel was a cowboy, he worked for Texas County Feeders and Hitch Feeders. He was a member of ACTRA Roping Association and the American Cowboy Team Roping Association.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Cecila Romero and an infant brother.

Survivors include three children: Sierra Martinez and Sergio of Guymon, Shayla Romero and Luis Armendariz of Guymon, and Tayson Romero of Beloit, Kansas. Survivors also include five grandchildren: Zaiden, Zeniyah, Jazmin, Zaylen and Dreylen; brothers, Tommy Romero and Frank Romero and wife, Tammy, and one sister, Ramona and husband, Julian Bosquez all of Guymon.

Funeral services will be Monday afternoon, November 23rd at 2:00 p.m. at the Henry C. Hitch Pioneer Arena with Rev. Dallas McGlasson officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, November 22nd between the hours of 2:00 and 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials in memory of Daniel will be accepted at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1112, Guymon, Oklahoma 73942.

Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.


Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bunch-Roberts Funeral Home
122 NE 7Th St
Guymon, OK 73942
(580) 338-3244
