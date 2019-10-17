|
|
Danny Lee Eggers, 73, longtime Guymon resident passed away Thursday morning, October 10, 2019 at the Pikes Peak Hospice at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The son of Chris Garret and Bertha Marie (Fischer) Eggers, Danny was born May 5, 1946 in Guymon, Oklahoma.
Danny worked for many years in bridge construction with Behne Construction and more recently, J. Lee Milligan. He enjoyed hanging out at the coffee shop with the gang. Danny had recently moved to Colorado Springs to be near his children.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Vernon Eggers and Jerry Eggers and an infant sister, Betty Lou Eggers.
Survivors include his three children: Chris Wilson of Canon City, Colorado, Danny Lee Eggers of Canon City, Colorado and Beulah Eggers of Colorado Springs, Colorado; his six grandchildren: Christian Wilson, Zavannah Ackman, Riley Wilson, Sergio Mendoza, Hannah Wilson and Javier Mendoza; one brother, Ryal "Bud" Eggers of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday afternoon, October 21st at 2:00 p.m. at the Bunch – Roberts Chapel with Rev. Odie Nunley officiating. Interment will follow at the Elmhurst Cemetery in Guymon. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 20th from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Oct. 16, 2019