Darlene Faye Mendenhall, 87 of Guymon, Oklahoma passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in The Integris Hospice House in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She went home to heaven to join and celebrate with her lifelong sweetheart of 66 years, Gaylon, on his 90th birthday. Darlene was born November 2, 1932 in Meade, Kansas to Arthur and Esther Winter. She attended high school in Guymon and attended Panhandle A&M until she was united in marriage to Gaylon Mendenhall on August 21, 1953 in Dodge City, Kansas. They lived In Baltimore, Maryland and Denver, Colorado while Gaylon served in the military. They then moved back to Guymon in 1957 to raise their family and be involved in their community with friends and family. They had two children together, Mark and Micha Mendenhall.
Darlene worked for and eventually served as the Secretary of the Texas County Election Board for 20 years. Even after she retired, she continued to volunteer at election time and with absentee voting at the nursing home.
She was very active in her children's, grandchildren's, and great grandchildren's lives. She loved to encourage them by traveling to football, basketball, baseball, and track meets throughout the state.
Darlene loved gardening and yard work as evidenced by some of the most beautiful roses! One of her favorite hobbies was playing bridge with friends. Family always came first, and she loved cooking and hosting family dinners.
Darlene and Gaylon loved to travel with family and friends. She was also an active life member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Guymon, Oklahoma. Last but not least, Darlene's encouragement did not stop with her family, she often sent words of encouragement to others.
She is preceded in death by her parents Esther and Arthur Winter and Brother Edward.
Darlene is survived by her son Mark Mendenhall and wife Karen of Shawnee, Oklahoma. Her daughter Micha and husband Jay Sale of Bethany, Oklahoma. Survivors also include her brother Don Winter and his wife Bonnie, longtime residence of Guymon and their sons Don Ray Winter and wife Melissa and Greg Winter and wife Callie.
She is survived by three grandchildren Sam Mendenhall and wife Michelle of Texhoma, Texas, Ashley Mendenhall of Denver, Colorado and Harlan Sale and wife Sebrina of Yukon, Oklahoma. Seven great grandchildren – Boomer Mendenhall, Axel Mendenhall, Brice Martinez, Hunter Martinez, Mikayla Sale, Jozzlynne Sale and Zoë Sale. She is also survived by numerous dear nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be 1 PM till 7 PM at Henson-Novak funeral directors in Guymon, Oklahoma. The family will be available at the funeral home on Friday, June 12 from 4-5:30.
Funeral services for Darlene will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Guymon, Oklahoma.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church and can be accepted at Henson – Novak funeral directors 501 NW. 5th St. in Guymon, Oklahoma 73942.
PO Box 1306
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave an online condolence at www.hensonnovak.com.
Darlene worked for and eventually served as the Secretary of the Texas County Election Board for 20 years. Even after she retired, she continued to volunteer at election time and with absentee voting at the nursing home.
She was very active in her children's, grandchildren's, and great grandchildren's lives. She loved to encourage them by traveling to football, basketball, baseball, and track meets throughout the state.
Darlene loved gardening and yard work as evidenced by some of the most beautiful roses! One of her favorite hobbies was playing bridge with friends. Family always came first, and she loved cooking and hosting family dinners.
Darlene and Gaylon loved to travel with family and friends. She was also an active life member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Guymon, Oklahoma. Last but not least, Darlene's encouragement did not stop with her family, she often sent words of encouragement to others.
She is preceded in death by her parents Esther and Arthur Winter and Brother Edward.
Darlene is survived by her son Mark Mendenhall and wife Karen of Shawnee, Oklahoma. Her daughter Micha and husband Jay Sale of Bethany, Oklahoma. Survivors also include her brother Don Winter and his wife Bonnie, longtime residence of Guymon and their sons Don Ray Winter and wife Melissa and Greg Winter and wife Callie.
She is survived by three grandchildren Sam Mendenhall and wife Michelle of Texhoma, Texas, Ashley Mendenhall of Denver, Colorado and Harlan Sale and wife Sebrina of Yukon, Oklahoma. Seven great grandchildren – Boomer Mendenhall, Axel Mendenhall, Brice Martinez, Hunter Martinez, Mikayla Sale, Jozzlynne Sale and Zoë Sale. She is also survived by numerous dear nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be 1 PM till 7 PM at Henson-Novak funeral directors in Guymon, Oklahoma. The family will be available at the funeral home on Friday, June 12 from 4-5:30.
Funeral services for Darlene will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Guymon, Oklahoma.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church and can be accepted at Henson – Novak funeral directors 501 NW. 5th St. in Guymon, Oklahoma 73942.
PO Box 1306
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave an online condolence at www.hensonnovak.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.