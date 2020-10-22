Darrel Ray Bledsoe, 84, lifelong Guymon resident passed away Monday morning, October 19, 2020 at the Landmark of Amarillo Nursing Center.
The son of John Sumner and Lillian Beatrice (Watkins) Bledsoe, Darrel was born December 30, 1935 in Guymon.
Darrel and Norma Faye Foutch were united in marriage on December 22, 1953 in Dumas, Texas. She preceded him in death on February 7, 2007.
Mr. Bledsoe worked as a welder, which took him all over the country. He loved his work and retired at the age of 70. He was a member of Connection Church.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Gary Dale Bledsoe, two brothers, Bill and John Bledsoe, Jr. and brother-in-law, Bobby Foutch and wife, Judy
Survivors include his son, Rick Bledsoe and wife, Martha of Guymon; four grandchildren: Kirk Bledsoe and wife, Sarah of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Amber Bledsoe of Logan, West Virginia, Andy Scott of Guymon and Brandy Tharp and husband, Mitch of Guymon; 11 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; one sister, LoRee Foreman of Amarillo, Texas; one brother, Norman "Bud" Bledsoe of Oklahoma City; sister-in-law, Kay Herald and husband, Doyle of Hooker; along with numerous nieces and nephews, including Steffanie Liebman, Daina Davis, and Deborah Wright, who carried a very special place in his heart.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday afternoon, October 23rd at 2:00 p.m. at the Connection Church with Jim and Tillie Jamieson officiating. Interment will follow at the Elmhurst Cemetery in Guymon. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.
Memorials in memory of Darrel may be given to the Connection Church building fund. Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1112, Guymon, Oklahoma 73942. Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.