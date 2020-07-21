David A. Welch, 79 year old of Guymon, Oklahoma passed away at his home on Saturday, July 18th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
David was born on September 22nd, 1940 in Springfield, Illinois to William and Carrie Welch. The family moved to their family farm in Taloga, Oklahoma in 1941 where he attended school and graduated with the class of 1958. He went on to college at Oklahoma Panhandle State College of Agriculture and Applied Science, getting his B.A. in History in 1968. David went back to OPSU in 1982 receiving his B.S. in Accounting and Business Administration.
On August 16th, 1959 David was united in marriage to his loving and devoted wife Judy Mae, for 50 years until her passing in 2009. To this union they were blessed with three children Rhonda, David and Larry. He established his own successful business for 56 years, Welch Janitorial Services. He also worked at a grain elevator in Goodwell, he was part of ROTC and FFA crop judging.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and shopping and was known as "The Cowboy Pushing a Wheelchair".
David is preceded in death by his parents William and Carrie Welch, his wife Judy Mae and by his son Larry Welch.
He is survived by his two children Rhonda Hintergardt and her husband Tim of Guymon, Oklahoma and David L. Welch and his wife Maria of Fairfield, California. By his sister Bonnie Thaxton of Ardmore, Oklahoma and his brother William Arthur Welch Jr. and his wife Julia of San Jose. He had ten grandchildren Shelly Welch, Shane Welch, Amanda Ruttledge, Benjamin Welch Meraz, Rachel Hintergardt, Paul Hintergardt, Britney Aranda, Macy Miller, Kambry Hintergardt and Cortny Hintergardt. He also had five great-grandchildren Leonardo, Wyatt, Karter, Tobias and Paxxtyn.
Memorials may be made to Methodist Men c/o Henson-Novak Funeral Directors P.O. Box 1306 Guymon, Oklahoma 73942 or to any charity of your choice
Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. till 8:00 P.M. at Henson-Novak Funeral Home in Guymon, Oklahoma. The family will be available from 6:00 P.M. till 8:00 P.M.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Goodwell, Oklahoma with David Player officiating. Graveside service will immediately follow the service at Goodwell Cemetery.
