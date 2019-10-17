|
David Cody Christopher, 76, of Guymon passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the BSA Hospice of the Southwest in Amarillo, Texas.
The son of Evelyn (Dunn) and Robert E. Lee Christopher, David was born March 19, 1943 in Lamar, Colorado. The Christopher family moved to Hooker in 1954 from Colorado. David attended the Hooker school system, graduating with the HHS Class of 1962.
David proudly served his country as an Air Policeman in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Okinawa and Germany. He was honorably discharged. David met and married Elfi Garbe while in Germany, and to this union two children were born: Nicole and Norman. David and his children relocated to Guymon, OK, from Germany after the death of his wife in 1981.
David and Kathy (Garrison) were united in marriage on February 27, 1992 in Hardesty, Oklahoma. David worked for many years as an independent insurance adjuster. He was a proud member of the NRA and an avid hunter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Elfi; niece, Mindi Christopher; brother-in-law, Charles Smith; and father-in-law, W.L. "Billy" Garrison.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Christopher; daughter, Nicole Christopher of Guymon; son, Norman Christopher of Denver, CO; son, Christopher Beaudoin and wife, Amy of Tulsa, OK and their children, Carver and William; son, Matthew Beaudoin of Stillwater, OK; sisters: Jean Smith of Pueblo, CO and Marsha Smith of Oklahoma City, OK; brother, Sam Christopher and wife, Marie of Moore, OK; nieces: Kristi, Debbie, Michelle, Pam and Courtney; nephew, Lyndon; mother-in-law, Lauretta Garrison of Guymon; his Garrison brothers and sisters: John & Melesa, Billy & Leta Kay, Hervey & Darla, Gary & Sonya, David & Breanne, Connie & Mike Taylor, Linda & Mike Smith, his Garrison nieces and nephews, along with other family and a host of friends.
A family graveside service with military honors will be at the Hooker Cemetery. Memorial services will be conducted Monday afternoon, September 30th at 2:00 p.m. at the Victory Memorial United Methodist Church in Guymon with Pastor David Player officiating.
Memorials in memory of David may be given to the NRA or to a Veterans . Memorials will be accepted at Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, Oklahoma 73942. Visitation at the funeral home will be on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Oct. 18, 2019