David L. Tidwell, 75, of Guymon passed away Friday evening, March 13, 2020 at the Memorial Hospital of Texas County.
The son of Murray Franklin and Florence Frankie (Ely) Tidwell, David Lee was born June 25, 1944 in Grimes, Oklahoma. He attended school in Cheyenne, Oklahoma.
David served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict, where he was stationed in Germany. David and Constance Ann "Connie" Spady were united in marriage on July 14, 1966 in Perryton, Texas. Following his honorable discharge, they moved to Guymon in June 1967 from Perryton.
From 1967 to 1982 he worked for Texaco Grain Company at Mouser and Pan-Ag-Co at Wild Horse. He then operated Submergible Cable Services from 1982 until his retirement in 2014. He was a member of the Sunset Lane Baptist Church. He was also an active supporter of the Guymon FFA Alumni. David loved laughter – he also expressed a deep and generous love for his family and his church family. He enjoyed creating in wood and metal, camping and working with Vo-Ag students.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Murray Franklin Tidwell, Jr.; and one sister, Tenna Swartwood.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Tidwell of the home; two sons: Russell Tidwell and wife, Debbie of Garden City, Kansas and Brian Tidwell of Radcliff, Kentucky; three grandsons: Caleb Tidwell, Michael Tidwell and David M. Tidwell; two brothers: Buck and Linda Tidwell of Gruver, Texas and Buster and Kathy Tidwell of Cheyenne, Oklahoma; brother-in-law, Jerry Swartwood of Cheyenne, Oklahoma; five sisters: Mary and husband, Jay Farber of Edmond, Oklahoma, Joyce and husband, Gene Myers of Elk City, Oklahoma, Sue and husband, Bryce Berger of Cleveland, Oklahoma, Florence and husband, Dale Decker of Edmond, Oklahoma and Nancy and husband, Fred Peterson of Blair, Oklahoma; sister-in-law, Jody Tidwell of Leedy, Oklahoma; along with a multitude of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, March 17th at 10:00 a.m. at the Sunset Lane Baptist Church with Pastor David Moore officiating. Graveside services will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the Dempsey Cemetery in Roger Mills County, Oklahoma.
The Tidwell family will greet friends on Monday evening, March 16th from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials in David's name can be made for the or the . Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942. Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Mar. 18, 2020