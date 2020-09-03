Dawn Deann "Dawndy" Sullivan, 53, lifelong area resident passed away unexpectedly early Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Memorial Hospital of Texas County.
The daughter of Jackie (Lee) Campbell and Kendell Clark, she was born October 29, 1966 in Guymon, Oklahoma. Dawndy attended the Guymon school system, graduating with the Class of 1984. She then earned her nursing training from Seward Co. Vo-Tech and worked in the nursing industry in Liberal for 28 years.
Dawndy was married to Jason Keys on October 29, 1988 at Guymon. They made their home in Liberal and Turpin. Jason preceded her in death on June 20, 2010. Dawndy returned to Guymon in 2011 and she and Willie Sullivan were married on September 16, 2011 in Guymon. She was a member of Connection Church.
Survivors include her husband, Willie Sullivan of the home; her mother, Jackie Campbell of Piedmont, Oklahoma and father, Kendell Clark of Guymon; daughter, McKenna and husband, Kevin Emde of Yachats, Oregon, and brother, Jason Clark of Oklahoma City; step-son, Brandon Sullivan of Guymon; step-daughter, Summer Mata of Dublin, Texas; step-grandchildren: Nicholas Parlier, Kaitlyn Parlier, Bradley Parlier, Brooke Martinez, Christopher Martinez, Bridget Sullivan and Hunter Sullivan.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday afternoon, September 4th at 2:00 p.m. at Connection Church, 1901 N. Lelia with Pastor Dallas McGlasson officiating. Burial will follow at the Elmhurst Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, funeral services will be open to family and close friends. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.
Memorials in Dawndy's name can be made to Good Samaritan Society of Liberal, Kansas. Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942. Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.