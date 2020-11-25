Delbert Johnson, 88, lifelong Guymon resident passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Clinton Veterans Center in Clinton, Oklahoma.
The son of Willie R. and Mary A. (McElroy) Johnson, Delbert Raymond was born September 21, 1932 in Guymon, Oklahoma. Delbert attended the Guymon school system. Following school, he served his country in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict.
Delbert was married to Lois Ann Cowan on June 1, 1968 in Guymon. She preceded him in death on December 3, 1984. He worked as a truck driver for many years, leasing to Hofferber Truck Lines.
Delbert and Ann Harris were married on October 31, 1990 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She preceded him in death on December 20, 2018. Delbert was an avid collector of antiques, including memorabilia, cars and trucks. In addition, he was a GMC Motorhome enthusiast. He also was known for his love of animals and is fondly remembered for building a dog house that included heat and air, television and radio, interior decorations and even a snack bar! No animal he encountered remained a stray for long.
In addition to his two wives, Delbert was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Del Johnson; one daughter, Tammy Ebenstein; two granddaughters, Ashley Johnson and Jenna Hicks; and one grandson, Blake Ebenstein.
Survivors include his daughters: Debbie Johnson of Dumas, Texas, Jean Hicks and husband, Noel of Guymon, Lee Widmer of Dallas, Texas and Kristy Harris of Guymon; nine grandchildren: Nathan Hicks and wife, Amber, Lauren Widmer, Braley Bowers and husband, Trevor, Jarrod Widmer and wife, Tiara Gist, Zachary Jones, Tye Ebenstein, Cody Ebenstein, April Armijo and Billy Johnson; six great grandchildren: Ayden, Parker, Ryanne and Logyn Bowers, Ella Widmer and Nolan Hicks; and one sister, Loretta Johnson of Arizona.
The family will greet friends Sunday evening, November 29th at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Monday afternoon, November 30th at 2:00 p.m. at the Bunch – Roberts Chapel with Todd Singleterry officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at the Elmhurst Cemetery in Guymon.
Memorials in Delbert's name can be made to the Guymon Animal Shelter or to the Guymon American Legion Post 31. Memorials will be accepted at Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942. Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.