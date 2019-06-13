

Delight Bonner, 94, longtime Guymon resident, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Hansford Manor in Spearman, Texas.

Daphne Delight was born to Pansy (Halbert) and Jim Shrader on January 22, 1925 in Iowa Park, Texas. Delight spent her early years in Guymon, attending Guymon schools and later graduated from Hockaday Preparatory School in Dallas, Texas. She was married to Harold Duane Bonner on May 7, 1948. The Bonners owned and operated Bonner Nursery and Greenhouse for many years. They made their home on the Bonner farm in the Hough community, and Delight moved into Guymon after Harold passed away in 2003. Delight, very appropriately named, was known for her grateful spirit and gracious manners. She and Harold were longtime members of First Baptist Church, and helped charter Grace Southern Baptist Church. Delight enjoyed her church family, her "bridge club girls", and adored her one and only great granddaughter, Bailey Bonner.

She is survived by her son, Barry Bonner of Penrose, Colorado, granddaughter-in-law, Amanda Bonner and great granddaughter, Bailey Bonner of Caddo, Oklahoma; and two very special friends, Roberta Gustin of Guymon and Marcia Shieldknight of Spearman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson, Jeffrey Bonner and daughter-in-law, B.J. Bonner, and two brothers, Ray Halbert and Lesse Halbert.

Visitation will be Friday 4:00 – 8:00 PM at Henson-Novak Funeral Directors, 501 NW Fifth Street, Guymon.

Graveside funeral services will be Saturday afternoon, June 15th, 2:00 PM at Elmhurst Cemetery, Guymon, with Rev. Tom Freeman, officiating. Services are entrusted to Henson-Novak Funeral Directors of Guymon. www.hensonnovak.com

Memorials may be given to Grace Southern Baptist Church, c/o Henson-Novak Funeral Directors, P.O. Box 1306, Guymon, OK 73942.