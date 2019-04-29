Dolores Jean Reeder, 89, longtime Guymon resident, passed away Sunday afternoon, April 28, 2019 at the Heritage Community Manor in Guymon.

The daughter of Arthur Marion and Olena Georgia (Knudson) Anderson, Dolores Jean was born November 17, 1929 in Bosque County, Texas. She was raised in Bosque County and attended Cranfills Gap High School, graduating in 1947. She then attended Clifton Junior College, where she met her future husband, Robert Lee Reeder.

Jean and Bob Reeder were united in marriage on August 8, 1948 at the Oslo Lutheran Church. They made their home in Guymon, where Jean was a devoted homemaker. She was also an active member of the Oslo Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Lee Reeder on March 1, 1964; her parents; one sister, Mary Humes and one brother, Jimmy Anderson.

Survivors include her loving husband of over 70 years, Bob Reeder of the home; one daughter, Susan Livesay and husband, Darrel of Guymon; one son, Tim Reeder of Centennial, Colorado; five grandchildren: Kendra & Jeff Smith of Enid, Oklahoma, Kylee & Austin Corder of Genesee, Colorado, Cole & Ellaine Reeder of Hartford, Connecticut, Grant & Meg Reeder of Parker, Colorado, and Brett Reeder of Denver, Colorado; five great grandchildren: Kale, Lane and Emily Smith, Jurnee Young and Ainslee Corder, with three more arriving soon. Jean is also survived by one sister, Virginia Allen of Meridian, Texas and one brother, A.M. Anderson, Jr. of Joshua, Texas.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday morning, May 1st at 11:00 a.m. at the Oslo Lutheran Church with Rev. Arlen R. Lloyd officiating. Burial will follow at the Elmhurst Cemetery in Guymon. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.

The family will greet friends on Tuesday evening, April 30th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials in memory of Jean can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or to the Oslo Lutheran Church. Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942.