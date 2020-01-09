|
DeVonna Lou Harris, 81 of Dumas, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Funeral Services were at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Watson, pastor of the church and Pastor Brad Foster, former pastor of the church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Dumas Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Directors.
DeVonna was born on November 18, 1938 in Guymon, Oklahoma to Delbert and Leona (Schillings) Wilson. DeVonna married Bill Harris on September 29, 1956 in Clayton, N.M.; he preceded her in death in 2011. DeVonna was an active volunteer in Moore County, volunteering with the food pantry and the hospital to name a few. She was an excellent homemaker, cook, artist and made quilts for several people. DeVonna was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and served on numerous women ministry committees and could always be found in the kitchen preparing meals for funerals. Above all she was an excellent mother and grandmother whom her family affectionately called "Mimi."
In addition to her husband Bill, she was preceded in death by her parents, son: Billy Harris; daughter-in-law: Renee and son in-law: Brian Hunt
DeVonna is survived by her daughters: Cheryl Gross and husband Phil of Mustang, Okla. and Bonnie Hunt of Dumas, Texas; brother: Donnie Wilson of Oklahoma City; grandchildren: Lindsey Quesenbury and husband Aric of Tuttle, Okla., Lucas Gross of Bethany, Okla., Holden Hunt and fiancé Skilar of Dumas, Tanner Hunt and girlfriend Kusandra Garcia of Wylie, Texas, and Marci Harris and boyfriend C.J. Rogers of Amarillo; great-grandchildren: Jack Quesenbury of Mustang, Jaci Quesenbury of Tuttle, Okla., and Barrett Hunt of Dumas; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
The family suggests with gratitude that in lieu of customary remembrances, that donations be made in DeVonna's name to Calvary Baptist Church, PO Box 633, Dumas TX 79029.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Jan. 10, 2020