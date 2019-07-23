Home

Diana Carolyn Brown


1941 - 2019
Diana Carolyn Brown was born in Guymon, Oklahoma on January 8th, 1941, to her parents Ralph and (Violet) Lorene Brown who preceded her in death, along with her step-mother Avice Brown, her brother Mike Brown, her brothers-in-law Bruce Potter and Henry Smart, sister-in-law Patricia Smart, her nephew Ashley Brown, and her daughter, Sydney Browning. She passed into the arms of Jesus on June 28th, 2019 at the age of 78 after a long courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. She is survived by her ever-loving husband Don Browning, daughter Shannon Carter, favorite son-in-law Kenny Carter, sisters Bonnie King and Bobbie Henry, sisters-in-law Karen Brown, Sandra Potter, and Sharon French, brothers-in-law Johnnie King and Steven French, nine nieces and nephews , and beloved grandsons Samuel and Seth Carter.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on July 24, 2019
