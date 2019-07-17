Dodge Wilson, 85, of Guymon passed away Monday afternoon, July 15, 2019 at the Memorial Hospital of Texas County in Guymon.

The son of Calamity Cole and Vallie Belle (Tipton) Wilson, Franklin Dodge was born April 5, 1934 in Rolla, Kansas. Dodge grew up in the Rolla/Richfield area and attended school in Richfield.

Dodge and Dorothy May Brown were united in marriage on August 1, 1956 in Clayton, New Mexico. They moved to Guymon in 1959 from Richfield. Dodge had a way of getting himself into trouble and Dorothy was the rock that got him out - she was his lifeline. Dorothy preceded him in death on May 27, 1996. Dodge also loved his boys and loved trying to beat them in a game of pool. Dodge worked in the oilfield industry for many years.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, Cole and Vallie Wilson; one son, Darrin Wilson; two sisters: Thelma Cox and Mary Bradley; and five brothers: Vernon, J.C., Neal, Cole and Larry Wilson.

Survivors include three sons: Dennis Wilson of Guymon, Doug Wilson and wife, Shawn of Amarillo, Texas and Dodge Wilson, Jr. and wife, Michelle of Collinsville, Oklahoma; four grandchildren: Blake Wilson and wife, Kaylee, Ariel Wilson, Lauren Fry and husband, Conner, and Hailey Wilson; two great grandchildren: Bailer Wilson and Josie Fry; one brother, Warren Wilson of Conroe, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be conducted Saturday morning, July 20th at 10:00 a.m. at the Bunch – Robert Chapel. Family inurnment will be at the Elmhurst Cemetery. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.

The Wilson family will greet friends on Friday evening, July 19th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials in memory of Dodge may be made to Loaves & Fishes. Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942.

