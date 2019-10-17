Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bunch-Roberts Funeral Home
122 NE 7Th St
Guymon, OK 73942
(580) 338-3244
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Rapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Rapp


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don Rapp Obituary
Don Rapp, 87, of Guymon passed away Thursday afternoon, October 10, 2019 at the Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kansas.
The son of Bert and Marie (Cambron) Rapp, Donald Dee was born August 23, 1932 in Arkansas City, Kansas. Don graduated from Wakita High School in 1950.
Don proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, receiving his honorable discharge in February 1955. He moved to Guymon from Wakita, Oklahoma in 1955. Don and Barbara Allen were united in marriage on February 6, 1959 in Guymon.
Don worked at Adams Hardfacing for 38 years as a welder, retiring in 1994. He was a member of the Victory Memorial United Methodist Church. He enjoyed keeping up with his kids' and grandkids' ballgames and was lovingly known as Papa by his grandkids and as "Buzz" by his family. Special times were always had at the summer family vacations to Red River and Don enjoyed his horses and going to the horse races, along with wheeling and dealing on car trades. He also enjoyed going to coffee with friends after his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Barbara Rapp on May 3, 2004; his parents and one brother, Bill Rapp.
Survivors include his children: Randy Rapp of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Kathleen Rapp of Guymon, Anita and husband, Dave Davis of Guymon, and Reese Rapp of Guymon; his grandchildren: Garrett Collins and wife, Chelsea of Piedmont, Oklahoma and Chanise and husband, Kevin Chadick of Guymon; four great grandchildren: Kandrey and Paisley Chadick and Kaiden and Kinsley Collins; three sisters: Betty J. Carr "Jeanie" of Wichita, Kansas, Aloma L. Pracht "Sis" of Guymon and Anna Marie Schlitt "Babe" of Tulsa, Oklahoma; along with numerous nieces and nephews.??Graveside services with military honors will be conducted Wednesday morning, October 16th at 11:00 a.m. at the Elmhurst Cemetery in Guymon with Rev. Odie Nunley officiating. Services are under the care of Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home.??Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now