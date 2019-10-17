|
Don Rapp, 87, of Guymon passed away Thursday afternoon, October 10, 2019 at the Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kansas.
The son of Bert and Marie (Cambron) Rapp, Donald Dee was born August 23, 1932 in Arkansas City, Kansas. Don graduated from Wakita High School in 1950.
Don proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, receiving his honorable discharge in February 1955. He moved to Guymon from Wakita, Oklahoma in 1955. Don and Barbara Allen were united in marriage on February 6, 1959 in Guymon.
Don worked at Adams Hardfacing for 38 years as a welder, retiring in 1994. He was a member of the Victory Memorial United Methodist Church. He enjoyed keeping up with his kids' and grandkids' ballgames and was lovingly known as Papa by his grandkids and as "Buzz" by his family. Special times were always had at the summer family vacations to Red River and Don enjoyed his horses and going to the horse races, along with wheeling and dealing on car trades. He also enjoyed going to coffee with friends after his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Barbara Rapp on May 3, 2004; his parents and one brother, Bill Rapp.
Survivors include his children: Randy Rapp of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Kathleen Rapp of Guymon, Anita and husband, Dave Davis of Guymon, and Reese Rapp of Guymon; his grandchildren: Garrett Collins and wife, Chelsea of Piedmont, Oklahoma and Chanise and husband, Kevin Chadick of Guymon; four great grandchildren: Kandrey and Paisley Chadick and Kaiden and Kinsley Collins; three sisters: Betty J. Carr "Jeanie" of Wichita, Kansas, Aloma L. Pracht "Sis" of Guymon and Anna Marie Schlitt "Babe" of Tulsa, Oklahoma; along with numerous nieces and nephews.??Graveside services with military honors will be conducted Wednesday morning, October 16th at 11:00 a.m. at the Elmhurst Cemetery in Guymon with Rev. Odie Nunley officiating. Services are under the care of Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home.??Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Oct. 18, 2019