Don T. Patterson, 84, of Guymon, passed away Friday morning, May 3, 2019 at the Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo, Texas.

The son of Ray Thomas and Julia Lucy (Batt) Patterson, he was born November 16, 1934 in Dodge City, Kansas. Don graduated from Dodge City High School and attended two years of college.

He was united in marriage to Norma Jo Blodgett on September 14, 1957 in Dodge City. They moved to Guymon from Dodge City in 1969.

Don worked as manager of the shipping department with Adams Hardfacing, retiring in April of 2001. He was an avid OU Sooner fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Norma Jo on December 11, 2016; son, Troy L. Patterson; five sisters: Carol Sharp, Rita Horton, Dorothy Tully, Luella Vogel, and Margarat Preisser and one brother, Robert Patterson.

Survivors include three sons: Gregory Patterson of Guymon, Kelley Patterson and wife, Ginny of Hooker and Shannon Patterson of Fritch, Texas. Survivors also include his grandchildren: Bobby Patterson, Michael Patterson, Kyle Patterson, Ryan Patterson, Albert Perales, Felicia & Trevor Clark, George & Chase Peterson, Gregory & Morgan Patterson, Ashton & Toriana Patterson, Zachary Grove & fiancé, Sydney, and MaKenzee Grove; six great grandchildren: Khloe Patterson, Gavin Clark, Noah Patterson, Kyla Grove, Bostyn Grove and Montana Blackwelder; one sister, Edna Ricker of Hutchinson, Kansas and one brother, Thomas Patterson also of Hutchinson, Kansas.

Memorial services will be conducted Friday afternoon, May 10th at 2:00 p.m. at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home with Father John Paul Lewis officiating.

Memorial services will be conducted Friday afternoon, May 10th at 2:00 p.m. at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home with Father John Paul Lewis officiating.

The Patterson family request memorials be given to .