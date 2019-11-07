|
USAF Lt. Col. (Ret) Donald D. Bridal, 73, of rural Hooker, Oklahoma went to rest with the Lord on November 4, 2019.
Don was born June 15, 1946, in Guthrie, Oklahoma, the son of Ralph M. and Betty Lee Pownell Bridal. By God's grace, he became a child of God through his baptism in 1959 and in 1966 was confirmed into the Lutheran faith.
Don graduated from Putnam City High School, Oklahoma City in 1964. He was a cadet in USAF ROTC while attending Oklahoma State University. In 1968, he was commissioned as a regular officer in the United State Air Force and also received a Bachelor of Science Degree. In 1982, he earned a Master of Arts Degree from the University of Oklahoma.
He earned his pilot's wings at Vance Air Force Base in 1969. During his twenty years of service, he flew the C-130 transports, the C-130 gunships in Southeast Asia, was a flight instructor in the T-37, and an aircraft maintenance officer. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross; Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters; Air Medal with four oak leaf clusters; AF Commendation Medal; AF Outstanding Unit Award with Valor Device and six oak leaf clusters; AF Organizational Excellence Award; Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Thailand); Vietnam Service Medal with one bronze service star; Humanitarian Service Medal; AF Longevity Service Award Ribbon with four oak leaf clusters; AF Training Ribbon; Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; and Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters. He retired from the USAF in May of 1988.
After retirement, Don and Camie moved to Hooker, Oklahoma where he began a new chapter not only working the family farm but helping the family to care for Camie's parents. He loved the time spent with family and friends, especially those spent in the harvest field.
The Lord answered Don's prayers when, on May 28, 1966, he was married to Camie Lundgrin. They recently celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary. Regardless of where his military service took them, Don continued to serve the Lord at every church of which they were members. Such service included: elder, board member, Sunday school teacher, midweek teacher, youth counselor and sound technician. The level of commitment he showed in each position was indicative of the true faith and love he had for his Lord.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Howard Dee; mother and father in law, Eva and George Lundgrin; and brother in law, Gerald Trimpe.
He is survived by his wife, Camie of the home; brother, Richard Dean of Bethany, Oklahoma; sister in law, Anita Trimpe; sister and brother in law Regina and Bruce Anderson; sister and brother in law Nancy and Bill Lines all of Hooker, Oklahoma; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Guymon, Oklahoma with Rev. Mark Westcoatt officiating.
Interment will be in the Hooker Cemetery directed by Roberts Brothers Funeral Home in Hooker, Oklahoma, military honors will be conducted by members of the Altus Air Force Base Honor Guard.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude's Children Hospital and may be left at Roberts Brothers Funeral Home, Box 745, Hooker, Oklahoma 73945.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Nov. 7, 2019