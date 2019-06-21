Donald Lee Noble (AKA, Papo) age 71 of Clearwater, Kansas passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, Kansas.

The son of Juanita and Ivan Noble, he was born June 18, 1948 in Clayton, New Mexico. He lived in Hugoton, Kansas before he met his life partner, Viola Cordova. They were married on January 12, 1968 in Hugoton, Kansas. He spent four years in the US Navy and one tour in Vietnam with the brown water navy. The couple moved to Guymon, Oklahoma where they lived, worked and reared their family.

Don had a love of fishing, camping, coin and stamp collecting, and also the love for the casino, but his most precious love was his love for his family. After the passing of his wife, Viola in 2012 he moved to Wichita, Kansas in 2013 and resided there until his passing.

He is survived by his precious dog, Tootsie of the home; his three children: daughter, Taraseana and husband, Philip Graue of Wichita, Kansas; son, Donald Lee Noble, Jr. and wife, Teri Jo of Rockwall, Texas; and daughter, Tammy and husband, Tony Werner of Clearwater, Kansas; one sister, Rose Robinson of Bridgeport, Texas and one brother, Alfred Arellano and wife, Pat of Fayetteville, North Carolina. He is also survived by his thirteen grandkids; seven great grandkids and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Viola Noble; a daughter, Anna Marie Noble McGee and infant son; and one brother, Clarence Noble.

Memorial services will be conducted Tuesday morning, June 25th at 9:00 a.m. at the Bunch - Roberts Chapel with Rev. Odie Nunley officiating. Inurnment with military honors will follow at the Elmhurst Cemetery in Guymon. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Don's name can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation. Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942. Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com. Published in Guymon Daily Herald on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary