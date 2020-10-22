Donald Ray Mitchell, 83, of Hooker, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Heritage Community in Guymon, Oklahoma.
Don was born on November 26, 1936 in Hooker and was raised by a single mother, Helen Louise (LaPee) Mitchell and was one of four children. Don graduated from Hooker High School. Don married the love of his life, Joyce Maralee Chenoweth on June 30, 1956 in Clayton, New Mexico and they were able to celebrate 60 years of marriage before she passed in 2016.
Don was well known for volunteering in the community as a little league baseball coach, Kid's Inc. soccer coach, School Board Member, and working with the City of Hooker Park's Board. Don and Maralee were owners of the Mobil gas station in the 1970's and employed and mentored so many teenagers and young men during that time. Don's other work history included being a pumper for many of the companies and retired from Cross Timbers in Tyrone.
Don and Maralee built a cabin near Eagle Nest and had 25 years of vacations, long weekends, and as retired seasonal residents in the New Mexico mountains where they made many good friends.
Don was a life long member of the First Christian Church serving in all manners from Sunday School Teacher to the loudest "Amen" after the prayer. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason and member of the Panhandle Shrine Club.
Don's greatest love was his family. He is survived by his son, Phillip Mitchell and wife Pearlene; daughter Dianna and her husband Phillip Brown. Grandchildren Casey Mitchell and his wife Sara; Lyna Mitchell; Lucas Grounds and his wife Kelsey; and Marcus Grounds. Great grandchildren are William and Dakota Flannery, Haven and Hattie Grounds, and Tye and Payzlee Grounds.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24th at the Hooker First Christian Church with Bro. Eddy Scoggins officiating. Interment will follow at the Hooker Cemetery. Services are under the care of Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home in Guymon.
Memorials in memory of Don can be made to the Heritage Community or the Hooker First Christian Church. Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942.
Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.