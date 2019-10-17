|
Doretta Davison Gregory was born July 1, 1933 to Gerald Olin Davison and Vinita Olive Riley in Texhoma, OK. She was the youngest of three children. The entire family endured the difficult years of the Dust Bowl together.
Doretta attended elementary school and high school in Texhoma. She graduated from Panhandle A&M in Goodwell, OK with a degree in Home Economics and Education in 1955.
Doretta met & married Billy Dean Gregory of Beaver, OK while attending Panhandle A&M. Doretta & Bill had three children, Robert Alexander, Juliana and William Robert. She taught high school Home Economics, kindergarten, first & third grade over the years while raising her family. They lived in Oklahoma, Colorado, Kansas & Texas throughout their years together. Most of those years were in Ulysses, KS, Beaver, OK & Elkhart, KS. They split their retirement years between Elkhart, KS and Pharr, TX, preferring to spend the winter months in the warmth of South Texas. After the death of Bill in 2017, Doretta moved to New Hampshire with her son, William.
Doretta's greatest joys in life were gardening, sewing & quilting, singing and spending time with family & friends playing games and just visiting. She was a ruthless adversary around the gaming table. She had an ability to grow even the most challenging plants & flowers, especially her orchids. Doretta enjoyed the challenge of piecing difficult quilt patterns and enhancing the beauty of the quilt by cutting and arranging the fabric to fool the eye. She loved to sing and was a faithful member of the United Methodist Chancel Choir in Ulysses, KS and later the Tropic Star Choir in Pharr, TX. She once said that one of her regrets was that she never sang a duet with her husband, Bill, who was a vocal music teacher and choir director.
Doretta died at her daughter's home in Overland Park, KS on August 30, 2019 at the age of 86. Doretta was preceded in death by her husband Bill Gregory, her son Robert, and her brother John Davison. She is survived by her daughter Juliana and her son William, her sister Imogene, her grandsons Hunter Logan Sargent, Parker Lyman Sargent and Sean Michael Gregory, and her great-grandchildren Colton Carter Sargent and Mikaela Mae Sargent.
Graveside services will be held on Oct. 12, 2019 at 10:15am at the Beaver Pioneer Cemetery in Beaver, OK
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Oct. 18, 2019