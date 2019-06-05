

Dorothy B. McMakin, 92, of Goodwell, Oklahoma passed away Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 in Norman Regional Healthplex in Norman, Oklahoma.

Dorothy was born September 26th, 1926 in Stillwater, Oklahoma to Lora and Sam Bingaman. She graduated from high school in Blanchard, Oklahoma. Dorothy attended the University of Oklahoma where she met and later married her husband Leo McMakin.

Dorothy and Leo moved to Goodwell in 1965 where she later graduated from Oklahoma Panhandle State University. She was a homemaker and a member of the The Order of Eastern Star, American Association of University Women and Panhandle Centenary United Methodist Church. She served as Judge for the City of Goodwell and was a member of the Texas County election board.

She was preceded in death by her husband Leo McMakin, daughter Mary Strain and brother Sammy Bingaman.

Survivors include her sons Leo Patrick McMakin and wife, Connie, of Winter Springs, Florida, Roger McMakin of Goodwell, son-in-law Rex Strain of Goodwell, sisters Phyllis Wilson of Blanchard, Oklahoma and JoAnn Hunter of Mustang, Oklahoma and sister-in-law Donna Bingaman of Chickasha, Oklahoma. She is also Survived by seven grandchildren, Becky Godfrey, Barry Strain, Karen Winkler, Patty McMakin, Shawn Mcmakin, Jeremy Hicks and Allen Hicks and numerous great and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon till 7:00 P.M. Thursday June 6th 2019 at Henson- Novak Funeral Home in Guymon

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 7th, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Panhandle Centenary United Methodist Church in Goodwell with Pastor David Jenkins officiating.

Interment will follow in the Goodwell Cemetery under the direction of Henson-Novak Funeral Directors of Guymon, Oklahoma.

The family has suggested that in lieu of flowers, memorial may be given to Panhandle Centenary United Methodist Church, c/o Henson-Novak Funeral Directors, P.O. Box 1306, Guymon, OK 73942.

Friends may sign the online guest book or leave a condolence at www.hensonnovak.com. Published in Guymon Daily Herald on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary