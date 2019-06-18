Services Bunch-Roberts Funeral Home 122 NE 7Th St Guymon , OK 73942 (580) 338-3244 Resources More Obituaries for Dorothy Williams Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dorothy Lois Williams

1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Dorothy Lois Williams, 73, of the Eva Community passed away Saturday morning, June 15, 2019 at her home.



Dorothy was born December 23, 1945 to Robert Michael and Peggy Arwine (Davis) May, in Boise City, Oklahoma.



Dorothy and Melvyn Wayne Williams were united in marriage on January 28, 1961 in Clayton, New Mexico. Together they had four children; Charles, Jimmy, Timothy, and Kimberly. She attended Wheeless Elementary and Boise City Schools. Before finishing high school, she and Melvyn started a family and she was never able to receive a high school diploma. She passed the test to enter college at age 23 and graduated in 1974

with her BS in Education from OPSU. She then went on to obtain two master's degrees; one in English and one in Administration. Dorothy was licensed in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas and was engaged in teaching and administration for forty years. Her dedication to education made her the perfect educator and mentor and gave her the ambition to inspire others to do the same. Many students have attributed their success to her.



She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her family. She helped her husband with harvest by driving the truck and cooking meals for the harvest crew. She enjoyed the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays with cooking and decorating which included the 46 stockings she hung and stuffed this past year. Her family always requested her fried chicken and recollection of many "tales". Her oneriness was known early on by her daddy as he gave her the nickname "snite". She taught her children and grandchildren many interesting songs which they like to still sing today. She loved reading anything she could get her hands on, playing scrabble, doing crosswords and playing Spades. She was a member of the Elkhart Bible Baptist Church.



She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Peggy May, step mother Alberta May, daughter-in-law, Renee Williams and granddaughter, Alisha Williams.



Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Melvin Williams; four children: Charles Williams and wife, Shelly of Guymon, Jimmy Williams and wife, Dianne of Eva, Tim Williams and wife, Danie of Guymon and Kimberly Reese and husband, Mike of Perkins, Oklahoma; 13 grandchildren: Heath and Megan Williams, Dereck and Tiffany Williams, Tanner and Lyndsay Williams, Tiffany and Jake Hill, Andrew and Jessica Williams, Ashley and Mitch Hiebert, Chase Williams, Jake Heckle, Tanner and Laura Heckle, Conner Williams, McKayla Heckle, Chris Reese, and Shelby and Mia Reese; 17 great grandchildren: Ace, Blaine, Charlie, Dedira, Kalub, Gavyn, Carsen, Landen, Karter, Jaiden, Denham, Bradleigh, JaeLynn, Dylan, Stetson, Mateo and Coulter. Survivors also include two sisters: Bobby Ann Stewart of Washington State and Grace Compton of Oregon; four brothers: Donald May of Felt, Oklahoma, Bobby May of Washington State, William May of Boise City, Oklahoma and Kelly May of Helena, Oklahoma, along with numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be conducted Thursday afternoon, June 20th at 2:00 p.m. at the Yarbrough School with Rev. Ed Richards, pastor of the Elkhart First Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow in the Baker Cemetery. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.



The Williams family will greet friends Wednesday, June 19th between the hours of 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home.



Memorials in memory of Dorothy may be given to or the . Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942. Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com. Published in Guymon Daily Herald on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries