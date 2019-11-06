|
Dorothy Ruth (Dorothymom) Campbell, 92, of Hooker, Oklahoma passed away November 2, 2019 at her home.
Dorothy was born September 28, 1927 in Hooker, Oklahoma, the daughter of Adam Robert and Minnie Ruth Garrett Young.
Dorothy grew up during the depression the oldest of seven children. Her dad, Adam, was a farm laborer until the forties when they moved into town to live in a dugout, he won in a poker game. Dorothy was a freshman in high school at that time and went to work as a waitress after school each evening.
In 1945 she married Ernest Kerr (Jr.) and had two children, a daughter, Rosa Lee and a son, Ronnie. In December of 1948, she married Ed Campbell who felt blessed with his instant family. A couple of years later they added their daughter, Ruth Ann, and their family was complete.
In 1953, her mother died unexpectedly so Dorothy and Ed took on the responsibility of raising her three youngest siblings as well as their own children. Dorothy took the loss of her mom hard and felt a change was in order. She and Ed, and all six children, moved to Natchitoches, Louisiana, to be closer to Ed's family. There they bought a Dry Cleaners and Laundry, an entirely new experience for them. It wasn't easy, times were hard, and money was scarce, but they all worked together at the cleaners during the week and had picnics, went fishing and hunting, and played and took walks together on their days off.
In 1955 her dad remarried so the three siblings returned to Hooker while she and Ed stayed in Louisiana continuing to run the business, they had worked so hard at establishing. In 1964, she and Ed sold the shop and moved back to Hooker where she opened her own cleaning shop for five years. In 1975 she started keeping books for Ed's oil field mechanic business and set up her own sewing shop in her home. She was a savvy businesswoman who worked hard for her family. Over the many years Dorothy altered clothing for most of the people in Hooker and the surrounding area. Her talent extended beyond just alterations though, she also created entire outfits and for years was the person the American Legion trusted to care for their flags damaged by the Oklahoma winds.
When Dorothy wasn't sewing, she enjoyed oil painting, crafting, genealogy, writing poetry, crocheting and traveling.
Dorothy was an active grandmother in the lives of her grandchildren in Hooker and even spent three weeks in 3rd grade at one point just to ensure everyone behaved as they should. She created a safe spot for her grandsons and their friends when they needed some tough love that only she could provide and even years later her "boys" would visit with her and seek her advice. She was a fierce defender of her family, while at the same time making the family expectation clear. All it took was one point of her finger (which grew more crooked over the years) and the family member in question knew to straighten up. She also had a mischievous streak and a sharp wit. When she knew she had gotten something over on someone she would get a sly smile and twinkle in her eye that only those close to her would recognize. Dorothy was the family matriarch in her own right and will be deeply missed by those who loved and knew her best.
Survivors include her son, Ronald Gene Kerr and wife Kae of Ft. Collins, Colorado; two daughters, Rosa Lee Kerr of Hooker, Oklahoma and Ruth Ann Campbell of Lynchburg, Virginia; brother, Billy Joe Young and wife Lois of Woodward, Oklahoma; two sisters, Mary Wooldridge of Lincoln, Nebraska and Jo Ann "Pud" Johnson of Hooker, Oklahoma; six grandchildren, Todd & Jeri Kerr of Hooker, Oklahoma, Mitzi and Tracey McCoy of Greeley, Colorado, Mendi Kerr of Ft. Collins, Colorado, Eddie and Angie Kerr of Ft. Collins, Colorado, Barbara and Craig Rypkema of Lynchburg, Virginia, Adam Reandeau of Hooker, Oklahoma; eleven great grandchildren, Jace, Jared, Austin, Noah, Molly, Marlee, Ashley, Elisha, Brittany, Mikayla, Raven; three great great grandchildren, Emma, Brylee, Andrew.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Hooker, Oklahoma with Pastor Mike McReynolds officiating.
Interment will be in the South Lutheran Cemetery near Hooker, Oklahoma under the direction of Roberts Brothers Funeral Home in Hooker, Oklahoma.
Memorials are suggested to any of the Hooker First Responders: Police, Fire, EMS and may be left at Roberts Brothers Funeral Home, Box 745, Hooker, Oklahoma 73945.
Condolences may be left at www.robertsbrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Nov. 6, 2019