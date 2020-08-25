Dortha Marine Robinett, 80, longtime Guymon resident, passed away Saturday morning, August 22, 2020 at the Wheatridge Park Care Center in Liberal, Kansas.
The daughter of James Elijah and Naomi Marine (Trenum) Cotton, she was born March 12, 1940 in Laramie County Alabama.
The family moved to the Panhandle in 1952. Dortha graduated from the Hardesty High School with the Class of 1965. She was a member of the Sunset Lane Baptist Church and attended Body of Christ at Central Plains Senior Citizens. Dortha enjoyed taking in the area senior citizens dances.
She was married to Bobby Carl "B.C." Robinett in Guymon on November 23, 1966. He preceded her in death on March 2, 2002. She is also preceded in death by her parents, her son, John Robinett in May of 2020, and husband, Loren Naylor in June of 2018.
Dortha is survived by one daughter, Elizabeth Edwards of Guymon; three grandchildren, Alexis Hickman of Guymon, Chelsea Britain of Elk City, Oklahoma, John Ryan Robinett of Camarillo, California; and five great grandchildren. Survivors also include three siblings, Anne Mares of Guymon, James Cotton of Port Lavaca, Texas and Billy Cotton of Colorado, Colorado.
Graveside services will be Wednesday morning, August 26th at 10:00 a.m. at the Elmhurst Cemetery with Rev. Odie Nunley officiating. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.
Memorials in memory of Dortha may be given to the Guymon Animal Shelter. Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1112, Guymon, Oklahoma 73942.
The Robinett family will greet friends Tuesday August 25th between the hours of 7:00 and 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.