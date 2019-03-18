Douglas Keith Artho, 56, of Guymon, passed away unexpectedly Friday afternoon, March 15, 2019 at the Baptist St. Anthony's Hospital in Amarillo, Texas.

The son of Wilford F. and Jeanette Marie (Husmann) Artho, he was born November 28, 1962 in Canyon, Texas. Doug attended school in Stratford, graduating with the Class of 1982.

He was married to Shauna Brown in Stratford, Texas on January 4, 1983. They moved to Guymon from Stratford in 2001. Doug was a truck driver and had worked for Seaboard for several years. He was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Stratford.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wilford Artho.

Survivors include his wife, Shauna of the home; his mother, Jeanette Artho of Stratford; four children: Nicholas Artho and wife, Kayla of Stratford, Levi Artho and wife, Crystal of Guymon, Matthew Artho of Guymon and Troy Artho of Denver, Colorado. Survivors also include eight grandchildren; three sisters, Debbie Frerich of Vernon, Texas, Lynette Kautz and Jennifer Artho both of Stratford, Texas.; three brothers, Paul Artho of Canyon, Texas, Eric Artho of Plano, Texas and Rex Artho of Canyon, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass will be Tuesday morning, March 19th at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Stratford. Interment will follow in the Stratford Cemetery. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.

Memorials in memory of Doug may be given to Heritage Community. Memorials will be accepted at Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1112, Guymon, Oklahoma 73942.