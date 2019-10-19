|
|
Douglas (Doug) Vernon Shelton lost his 7-month struggle with carbon monoxide poisoning on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Doug left behind his uncle, William D. Kendall of Aurora, Colo., his cousin Lori A. Shelton of Dana Point., Calif., many relatives, colleagues, friends and former students.
Doug was born to Doris Marie (Mickie) in Oklahoma on March 11, 1958. He was an older brother to Greg Shelton and best friend.
Doug spent his childhood in Guymon, Oklahoma where he made amazing memories. He graduated from Guymon High School. He graduated from Oklahoma Panhandle State University where he majored in English.
After graduation, Doug taught at Guymon High School and molded the lives of the many students with whom he remained in contact over the years. He later moved to Boise City, Oklahoma, where he taught at Boise City High School. After moving from Oklahoma, Doug moved to Perryton, Texas, where he taught 8th grade English at Perryton Junior High School.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, his grandparents, Otis and Belle Shelton and William Kendall Sr., as well as his great-grandparents, who staked a claim in the Oklahoma Land Rush.
To honor Doug's wishes, he is being cremated at Angel Funeral Home in Amarillo, Texas and his ashes will be blended with his brother's ashes and be scattered over the Shelton Homestead in Cheyenne, Oklahoma.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ranger Academic Enrichment Foundation (RAEF) PO Box 179, Perryton, TX 79070, in Doug Shelton's loving memory.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2019