Earl Dean Meng, 91, of Hooker, Oklahoma passed away in Fort Worth, Texas on October 30, 2020. Earl was born September 21, 1929 on the family farm near Baker, Oklahoma, the son of Fred Charlie Meng and Neola Atta (Geist) Meng.



He attended grade school in Baker and Liberal, Kansas and graduated from Hooker High School with the class of 1947. He attended Panhandle Agricultural and Mechanical College (Panhandle State University) and Draughon's Business College in Amarillo, Texas.



On March 1, 1951, he was united in marriage to Ela Patrice "Pat" Shaw at the United Methodist Church in Hooker. On the morning of their wedding Earl received his draft notice to report to Camp Chaffee (now Fort Chaffee) US Army training base, near Hot Springs, Arkansas. They ended up spending their honeymoon near the facility. Upon completion of boot camp Earl was deployed to serve from March, 1951 to March, 1953 during the Korean Conflict, and was stationed at Camp Fuji in Shizuoka, Japan, where he served in various financial positions. During his two years in Japan he enjoyed his days on leave exploring various cities such as Tokyo and Yokohama.



Upon returning to Hooker he resumed employment for Panoma Corporation advancing from loading operator to powerhouse operator. Dorchester Corporation Processing Company purchased the company and during that time he was promoted from maintenance supervisor, to assistant superintendent and then plant superintendent, a position that he held during the sale to Damson Oil Company and then to Parker-Parsley Oil Producing Company where he retired after more than 40 years of employment.



Earl had a passion for farming and worked hard to be successful with his farming operations in Oklahoma and in Colorado where he raised wheat, milo, corn and sunflowers.



He enjoyed golfing as recreation and had a deep passion for fly fishing, especially in and around Colorado. He also loved hunting, baseball and attending activities in and around Hooker,



Earl believed in serving his hometown of Hooker where he served on the Hooker City Council, was Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Hooker United Methodist Church, Board of Directors of the First National Bank, member of the Hooker Masonic Lodge, American Legion and Eastern Star. Earl and Pat were involved in the initial core group that obtained acceptance for the City of Hooker to be included in the Main Street Program, where they both served as officers on the board of directors.



Earl and Pat enjoyed over sixty-four years of marriage until she passed away in 2015. He was also preceded in death by his parents, older brother Charles Ervin (who died in infancy), his sister Betty and brother-in-law Edwin Herbel, and brother-in-law Lloyd Shaw and his wife Ruth.



Earl is survived by two sons, Gregory Dean Meng of Los Angeles, California and Arlen Meng and his wife Debi of Weatherford, Texas; two grandchildren, Justa Dowler and her husband Drew of Weatherford, Texas and Jaton Crownover and his wife Alexis of Hurst, Texas; and three great grandchildren, Jameson Crownover (a student at Oklahoma State University), Kennedy Crownover and Nixon Crownover.



Memorials are suggested to the Hooker United Methodist Church and may be left at Roberts Brothers Funeral Home, Box 745, Hooker, Oklahoma 73945.



Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Hooker United Methodist Church in Hooker, Oklahoma with Rev. Dr. David Mingus officiating. Interment will be in the Hooker Cemetery directed by Roberts Brothers Funeral Home in Hooker, Oklahoma.

