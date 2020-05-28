Edith Mae (McNichols) McCarl, 93 passed away at the Morton County Care Center in Elkhart, Kansas on May 25th, 2020. Edith was born on October 14th, 1926, in Osceola, Iowa. She was seventh of eight children born to Elmer Clyde McNichols and Mary Viola Ola (Lamb) McNichols. Edith grew up in Osceola and worked as a waitress, marketer for Hurst Magazines, and various other jobs in Osceola and later in Des Moines, Iowa. Edith married Wesley G. McCarl on July 6th, 1961 and the couple made their home in Des Moines until her retirement in 1989 at which time they relocated to Keyes, Oklahoma.
While and Edith and Wes lived in Keyes, she babysat several local children and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. After Wes passed away rather suddenly on November 17th, 1993, Edith spent a lot of her time with her good friend Jessie Eslinger. The two could be seen everywhere together until Edith moved into the Morton County Care Center in 2014 where she lived until her death.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Clyde and Mary Viola Ola McNichols, four brother, Pearl William McNichols, Burrel Eldridge McNichols, Murrel Elmer McNichols and Arthur Franklin McNichols, as well as three sisters, Lois Marie Propst, Laurie Alice Jett and Mildred McNichols Propst. She was also preceded in death by her husband Wesley G. McCarl.
Edith is survived by her step-daughters Linda Percifield and HT Walker of Keyes, Oklahoma and patty Amerson of Wiggins, Colorado, and step-son Mike McCarl and Kimberly Dorisio of Wynnewood, Oklahoma along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be Thursday, May 28th at 2:00 P.M. at Willowbar cemetery provided by Henson~Novak Funeral Home.
Obituary submitted by family.
