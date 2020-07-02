Edwinna "Winnie" (Huddleston) Miller, 71, longtime Texhoma resident passed away Sunday afternoon, June 28, 2020 at the BSA Hospice of the Southwest in Amarillo, Texas.
The daughter of Edward Wayne "Dusty" and Ruby Lois "Molly" (McGee) Huddleston, she was born May 11, 1949 in Lakeport, California. The family moved to Texhoma in the early 1950's where Winnie attended the Texhoma school system, graduating with the Class of 1967.
Winnie and Rex Miller were united in marriage on September 2, 1967 in Clayton, New Mexico. She was a member of the Texhoma First Christian Church and had worked at the Texhoma Livestock Commission, as a teller at First National Bank and Bank of the Panhandle, and at Atmos Energy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dusty and Molly Huddleston and her mother-in-law, Edith Ann Miller.
Survivors include her husband, Rex Miller of the home; one daughter, Teresa Schollenbarger and husband, Chris of Clarendon, Texas; two sisters: Sharon & Ricky Pickens and Karen Sorenson all of Dumas, Texas; brothers-in-law: Dannie Miller of Webb City, Missouri and Dave Miller of Austin, Texas and sisters-in-law: Janice Sorrell of Amarillo, Texas and Almie Slaughter of Hugoton, Kansas; along with many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
Graveside memorial services will be conducted Tuesday morning, July 7th at 10:00 a.m. at the Texhoma Cemetery in Texhoma, Texas with Rev. Chauncey Spencer, pastor of the Christ Community Church in Dumas officiating. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.
Memorials in Winnie's name can be made to the Texhoma Cemetery Fund. Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942.
