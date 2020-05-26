Ellen Louise Grice
1943 - 2020
Ellen Louise Grice, 76, passed away May 1, 2020 at Heritage Community Manor in Guymon, OK after a lengthy illness.


The daughter of Russell and Lucille Harrison, she was born May 11, 1943 in Liberal, KS. She attended the Tyrone school system, graduating with the class of 1961. She graduated from what is now Oklahoma Panhandle State University in 1967 with a degree in Education.


Ellen was married to her high school sweetheart, Larry Grice, on September 16, 1961 in Wheeler, TX. After making their home in Hooker, OK, they moved to Goodwell, OK in 1964. Ellen taught math at Guymon Junior High School for 26 years retiring in 1999. She regularly attended services at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Guymon, OK.


She loved watching her kids and grandkids in any activity they were involved in, but especially football and basketball. She was an avid quilter and helped many others come to love quilting by helping them learn to quilt. She played bridge every week and enjoyed the friendships she made there. Her kids will tell you she made the best chicken fried steak around.


Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, sister Judy Helmick, brother Jerry Harrison, sister Darlene Banning and sister-in-law Janice McBee.


Survivors include her husband, Larry of the home in Goodwell; two children: Kim and husband Jeff Humbard of Goodwell and Billy Jack Grice and wife Yvonne, also of Goodwell. Five grandchildren: Colt Humbard, Weatherford, OK, Bode Grice and Tryan Grice, Goodwell, OK, Chris Humbard and wife April, Osborn, MO, Tyler Humbard and wife Krista, Omaha, NE as well as four great grandchildren.


Graveside services will be conducted Saturday afternoon, May 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Goodwell Cemetery, west of Goodwell. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.


Visitation will be held at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home on Friday, May 8th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Due to current restrictions, only small groups will be allowed in at one time.


Memorials in Ellen's name can be made to the Goodwell Hilltoppers. Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942. Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.

Published in Guymon Daily Herald from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
