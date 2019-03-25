Services Henson-Novak Funeral Directors 501 Nw 5Th St Guymon , OK 73942 (580) 338-3321 Resources More Obituaries for Ellis McCurdy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ellis Luther "Mac" McCurdy

1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Ellis Luther "Mac" McCurdy, Jr., 68, passed away Saturday morning, February 23, 2019 at the Heritage Manor in Guymon, Oklahoma.

The son of Audra A. "Kitty" Hickerson McCurdy and Ellis L. McCurdy, he was born March 17, 1950 in Granite, Oklahoma. The McCurdy family moved to Guymon and Mac graduated from GHS with the Class of 1968. Mac married Phyllis Bennett in 1969 and they welcomed their two boys, Dale and Chad. Mac always had a job, or three, but he enjoyed his career with UPS, and he retired in 2011. Mac was an avid gunsmith and collector. He shared this passion with his children and grandchildren and they all have fond memories of those experiences. They loved learning about guns and going shooting with him through the years. He started going to the Tulsa Gun Shows in April of 1981 and went faithfully twice a year involving his buddies each April and November. Those shows were the highlight of his year! He also never missed the local NRA Banquet each March here in Guymon. He loved bidding, trying to raise everyone's bids, and scaring Linda in the process! Also known as Mr. Nambu, Mac was known internationally as an expert in Japanese militaria. Mac was a member of the No Man's Land Historical Society and N.R.A. He was united in marriage to Linda Grice Trimble on December 21, 1980 in Woodward, Oklahoma. Linda and Mac raised their families together, loved their children the very best they could, but loved and enjoyed their grandchildren even more! His favorite way of showing affection to the grandkids was by teasing them. He was known for wet willy's, air horns, hiding in dark places, and giving babies a lick on the cheek when they were stuck in their high chairs. His favorite thing to freak them out was his blow up mannequin with the scary Halloween mask and German uniform. It stood in his room and kept out the smaller kids that wanted to come in and steal from his candy stash. Mac was a member of the Guymon Church of the Nazarene.

Mac is survived by his wife, Linda McCurdy of Guymon, his children, Dale McCurdy and wife, Michele of Amarillo, Texas, Chad McCurdy, and Michael Trimble and wife, Rachelle; daughter, Misty Stover of Englewood, Colorado. He was Papa to his thirteen grandchildren, Blake, Tommy, Shelby and Coleby McCurdy, Madyson and Makenzy McCurdy, Brookelyn, Tatum, Jeyton and Dax Trimble, Andrew and Cameron Langer and Trinity Stover. He is also survived by his two sisters, Kay Smith of Colorado Springs and Barbara Abram and husband Dennis of Stroud, Oklahoma; father-in-law, Arty and Polly Grice of Amarillo; sisters and brothers-in-law, Angie & Troy Hillard, Kevin Grice & Ron Kistler, Kim Cook and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kitty and Ellis McCurdy, and his daughter, Michelle Trimble.

Services to celebrate Mac's life will be Saturday, March 30th, 10:30 AM at the Guymon Church of the Nazarene, 2214 North Sunset, with Pastor Craig Sheppard, officiating. Services and cremation are entrusted to Henson-Novak Funeral Directors of Guymon.

The family has asked that memorials, in lieu of floral gifts, be given to an organization that is so dear to this family, the Parkinson's Foundation at https://parkinson.org or mailed to Henson-Novak Funeral Directors, P.O. Box 1306, Guymon, OK 73942.

