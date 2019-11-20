|
Elmer Dee "Popo" Wilson, 84, of Guymon passed away Sunday morning, November 17, 2019 at the Oklahoma Heart Hospital in Oklahoma City.
The son of George and Dollie Ellen (Maddox) Wilson, Elmer was born February 17, 1935 in Horatio, Arkansas. Elmer proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, receiving his honorable discharge on January 13, 1960.
Elmer and Imogene Good were united in marriage on June 1, 1957 in New Market, Virginia. They moved to the Oklahoma panhandle in 1962 from Kermit, Texas. Elmer worked for Phillips Petroleum, retiring as a drilling supervisor in 1992. Elmer was an active member of the Sunset Lane Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Imogene Wilson on July 15, 2014. He was also preceded in death by his parents, his twin sister, Velma Ree Burke and his brother, George Wilson.
Survivors include his son, Dennis Wilson and wife, Rhonda of Guymon; his daughter, Deborah and husband, John DiMaggio of Edmond, Oklahoma; five grandchildren: Jodee, Carson, Dirk, LaShawnda and Austin; and 11 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday afternoon, November 21st at 2 p.m. at the Sunset Lane Baptist Church with Pastor David Moore officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at the Elmhurst Cemetery in Guymon. Services are under the care of Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.
The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening, November 20th from 6-8 p.m. Memorials in memory of Elmer can be made to Sunset Lane Baptist Church or to . Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942.
Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Nov. 21, 2019