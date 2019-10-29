|
Emersyn Lynn Askins, infant daughter of Austin Askins and Olivia Maestas, passed away Thursday morning, October 24, 2019 at the Memorial Hospital of Texas County in Guymon.
?Emersyn was born August 29, 2019 at the Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kansas, along with her twin brother, Greyson.?She was preceded in death by her great grandmother, Cora Weston and uncle, Nick Fuqua.
Survivors include her parents, Austin Askins and Oliva Maestas; brother, Adrian Maestas, sister, Jayah Rogers and twin brother, Greyson Askins, all of Guymon; grandparents: Rebecca Maestas and George Coronado of Guymon and Scott and Wendy Askins of Boise, Idaho; and uncles: Brandon Coronado of Guymon, Marcus Fuqua of Oklahoma City and Keegan Askins of Boise, Idaho.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, October 30th at 2:00 p.m. at Connection Church in Guymon, 1901 N. Lelia, with Pastor Dallas McGlasson and Jim Jamieson officiating. Interment will follow at the Elmhurst Cemetery. Services are under the care of the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.
Memorials for the families use will be accepted at the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942. Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Oct. 29, 2019