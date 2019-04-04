Emma Jean Miller went to be with her Lord on Wednesday morning, April 3, 2019 at the Coldwater Manor in Stratford, Texas at the age of 88.

The daughter of Nugent "Pete" and Callie (Harris) Jones, Mary Emma Jean was born May 7, 1930 on the family homeplace east of Des Moines, NM. She attended school in Des Moines, NM, graduating with the Class of 1948. She then attended West Texas A&M University for two years where she studied nutrition.

Emma and Fred Bryan Miller were united in marriage on July 28, 1951 in Clayton, NM. Fred's job with Colorado Interstate Gas Co. kept the family moving and they resided in multiple booster camps in the area, but in 1965 Fred would make the final move of his career and the Miller family would make their home in Boise City, OK. A lifetime of memories were made and a host of cherished friendships were shaped, which would make this move to Cimarron County a sweet recollection for generations to come. Following Fred's retirement in 1979 they built their home nestled across the canyon and tucked perfectly amongst the cedar trees in a quiet little spot at Road Canyon Ranch, 30 miles north of Clayton, near Moses, NM. They were blessed to spend the next 30 years in this quaint location surrounded by God's beautiful creation, wildlife and the peace and tranquility that this world longs for. Emma was a kind, loving and devoted homemaker, always attentive to her family's needs. She accepted the Lord as her Savior on Easter Sunday, April 18, 1965 at the Methodist Church in Fritch, TX and was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Boise City, OK.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Miller on October 20, 2005; as well as her parents, Pete and Callie Jones and one brother, Tom Jones.

She is survived by her two daughters: Cathy Mitchell and husband, Tommy and Jeanne Cope and husband, Lin all of Texhoma, OK; her four grandchildren: Brady Mitchell and wife, Kristi of Texhoma, OK, Jamey Mitchell and wife, Chelsey of Texhoma, OK, Kallie Cope of Houston, TX and Luke Cope of Stillwater, OK; along with her four great grandchildren: Trenton, Allie, Emma and Maddie Mitchell and her niece and nephews: Hilma Swagerty of Clayton, NM, Buck Miller of Buffalo, OK and George Miller of Moriarty, NM.

Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, April 8th at 10:30 a.m. at the Texhoma First Christian Church with Pastor Matt Maples officiating. Burial will follow at the Clayton Cemetery in Clayton, NM. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.

Memorials in memory of Emma may be given to the Coldwater Manor. Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942. Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Apr. 5, 2019