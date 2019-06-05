

Eric Lynn Anderson, 46, of Cypress, Texas, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Houston, Texas.

Eric Lynn Anderson was born in Guymon, Oklahoma, on June 21, 1972. He was raised in Goodwell, Oklahoma, and attended Goodwell Public Schools from kindergarten to high school. Eric was big brother to Chad and Jana. During his school years he had a love of reading and basketball. He is fondly remembered for Trivia Pursuit, picky eating, being an avid Dallas and OSU Cowboys fan, and always being up for a game of basketball. Eric, his brother Chad, and close friends Jeff and Rhett played in many Hoop It Up tournaments. After graduation from Goodwell High School, Eric attended Oklahoma State University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a focus on Economics.

While at OSU, Eric enrolled in the Air Force ROTC program. After graduation from OSU, he served in the Air Force for 8 years.

Eric met the love of his life while in college and married Sandra Sneed on June 5, 1999. On April 29, 2001, they were blessed with a baby boy, Jacob Henry. During his time in the Air Force, Eric earned his MBA from Ohio State University. After 8 years in the Air Force, Eric went to work for Shell Oil. In 2009, they moved to Cypress, Texas, where Eric was a trader for Shell Oil.

Eric is survived by his wife, Sandy, and son, Jacob, of the home; mother, Bobbie Hetzel Sinning and husband, Terry; father, Robert Anderson; brother, Chad(Michelle) Blackmore and sister, Jana Busey; nephew and niece, Owen and Avery Busey; grandmother, Imogene Hetzel; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, James Hetzel and Henry Anderson.

On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, Eric's grandmother, Darlene Anderson joined him in heaven.

A celebration of life will be held June 8th at 2:00 at the Methodist Church in Goodwell, Ok. Family and friends will have time to share their memories of Eric.

A memorial service will be held June 12th at 2:00 at Rosehill Christian Church in Tomball, Texas.

Eric was loved my many and will be missed terribly.